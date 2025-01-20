No More Dropouts: PNG Government’s Bold Plan to Transform Education

The Papua New Guinea government has unveiled an ambitious plan to eliminate school dropouts and transform the education system as the nation approaches its 50th anniversary. Education Minister Lucas Dawa Dekena announced that the government is committed to ensuring that every child remains in school and gains the skills needed to thrive in an increasingly competitive world.

During a press conference, Minister Dekena emphasized that past education policies focused primarily on preparing students for university, leaving those who drop out with little to no support. “This has resulted in a large number of unemployed individuals on the streets, a situation we are deeply concerned about,” he stated.

To address this issue, Mr. Dekena revealed that there will be no dropouts in grades eight and ten this year. He highlighted the challenges faced by the estimated 45,000 students who leave the education system annually, stressing the importance of keeping them engaged through 13 years of quality education. “Providing them with 13 years of quality education will prepare them for maturity and equip them to navigate the competitive world and secure their livelihoods,” he said.

The Flexible Open and Distance Education (FODE) pathway was identified as a key solution for students who have left traditional schooling. Minister Dekena highlighted FODE’s success last year, with over 50% of its students gaining admission to tertiary institutions.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to “leaving no child behind,” Mr. Dekena pointed out that approximately 100,000 students exit the education system annually without the essential skills required for self-sufficiency. He reaffirmed the government’s dedication to tackling this issue as a priority for the nation’s future.

The Minister also outlined plans to recruit graduate teachers and invest in educational infrastructure, including classrooms and teachers’ housing, to support the growing student population. He assured the public that these interventions are part of a broader vision to provide inclusive and accessible education for all Papua New Guineans.





Also read