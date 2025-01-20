Chief Justice Calls for Two New Provinces in PNG’s Western Region

Papua New Guinea’s Chief Justice, Sir Gibs Salika, has proposed the creation of two new provinces within the existing Western Province. He made this call during the recent launch of the Western Provincial Integrated Development Plan 2023-2027 in Daru.

The proposal is driven by concerns over the province's vast geographical size and the associated administrative challenges. According to Chief Justice Salika, the proposed provinces would be named South Fly Province and North Fly Province, which would also include Delta Fly and Middle Fly Districts.

“Now that we have the population in North Fly and South Fly, we can create two new separate provinces,” Chief Justice Salika stated. He emphasized that splitting the province would allow for more efficient management and better allocation of resources.

He further appealed to development partners to review existing arrangements and contracts to align with the proposed changes. The Chief Justice suggested that with the creation of these new provinces, separate agreements and budgets could be established to support development efforts.

Highlighting the logistical difficulties faced by Western Province, Chief Justice Salika noted the lack of roads and reliance on sea, river, and air travel. “It’s such a big province in terms of land mass and travelling. Logistics and difficulties we face in this province need to be addressed,” he explained.

The Chief Justice concluded by advocating for the creation of two additional provinces, arguing that such a division would pave the way for better development and improved service delivery for the people of Western Province.

