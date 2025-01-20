The Papua New Guinea University of Technology (PNGUoT) has successfully attained full accreditation for all five of its engineering courses from Engineers Australia under the renowned Washington Accord. The accreditation, which follows an in-depth review in September 2024, was officially granted on 18 December 2024 and will remain valid for five years.

PNGUoT Secures Full Accreditation for Engineering Programs, Marking Major Milestone [Photo by UNITECH PNG]

This notable achievement significantly enhances the career prospects of PNGUoT’s engineering graduates, enabling them to work internationally without undergoing additional qualification assessments. Furthermore, graduates will benefit from free membership with Engineers Australia and an expedited route to full membership, ensuring global recognition as professional engineers.

Celebrating this accomplishment, Vice Chancellor Professor Ora Renagi expressed pride in the university’s community. He credited the dedication and hard work of PNGUoT’s faculty and students, extending special thanks to the Dean of Engineering, Heads of the engineering schools, and all involved in reaching this achievement.

The engineering programs now fully accredited include Bachelor of Civil Engineering (Honours), Bachelor of Electrical Engineering (Honours), Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering (Honours), Bachelor of Mining Engineering (Honours), and Bachelor of Mineral Processing Engineering (Honours). With the recognition under the Washington Accord, these degrees are now acknowledged in multiple countries, including the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, and other member nations, opening up further educational and professional opportunities.

This accreditation reflects PNGUoT’s dedication to providing a world-class education that equips its graduates with the necessary skills to compete globally. The university began its journey toward accreditation in 2017, with the goal of meeting international standards. This journey received substantial support from the PNGUoT Industry Advisory Board, which includes prominent representatives from companies like Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited, ExxonMobil, and Ok Tedi Mining Limited.

Previously, in 2019, the engineering programs received provisional accreditation, meeting the standards set by Engineers Australia for Stage 1 Competency and the PNG National Qualifications Framework (PNGNQF) level 8.

Professor Renagi also acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the late Professors John Pumwa, Moses Kavi, and Dr. Gabriel Arpa, who played crucial roles in developing the engineering accreditation programs. Dr. Shoeb Syed, Dean of Engineering, stressed that the accreditation process is ongoing and requires continual collaboration with industry stakeholders. He also noted that conditions attached to the accreditation are being addressed and will be resolved by May 2025.

PNGUoT plans its next review of the engineering programs in 2029 to maintain their full accreditation status. The university extends its gratitude to the industry, government bodies, and alumni who have provided critical support throughout the accreditation process.

As PNGUoT continues to evolve, it remains dedicated to delivering high-quality engineering education, a key pillar of the institution since the 1960s. This accreditation strengthens the university's position as a leading institution in Papua New Guinea and reinforces its commitment to preparing graduates for success in the international workforce.

With the new accreditation, PNGUoT looks forward to a prosperous future and extends its best wishes for the New Year to all those who have supported this achievement.





