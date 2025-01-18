PNG DHERST Announces 2025 Tertiary Selection List with Expanded TESAS Program
The Department of Higher Education, Research, Science, and Technology (DHERST) has officially announced the Tertiary Education Study Assistance Scheme (TESAS) for the 2025 academic year. This program demonstrates the Government of Papua New Guinea's commitment to equitable access to higher education, as outlined under the Higher Education General Provisions Act 2014 (amended in 2020).
The Marape-Rosso Government has allocated an additional K10 million in the 2025 National Budget, enabling the TESAS program to provide scholarships to 15,889 students. These include 5,251 first-year students selected via the National Online Selection System (NOSS), 631 non-school leavers, and 10,007 continuing students. The program has also expanded to include newly recognized TESAS-eligible undergraduate programs.
DHERST has emphasized that the 2025 TESAS awards cover first-year students selected through the National Online Application System (NOAS) and continuing students in registered higher education institutions (HEIs). A supplementary TESAS list is scheduled for release in late March 2025 for HEIs that failed to submit their reports on time, with those institutions tasked with addressing their students’ concerns.
Instructions for TESAS awardees include accessing notifications through the NOAS MyStatus portal for first-year students, who must confirm acceptance or decline. Self-sponsored students who qualify for TESAS are advised to verify travel arrangements with Air Niugini offices, while continuing students should liaise with their respective HEIs for clarification.
The GoPNG has fully settled all TESAS arrears for 2024, and disbursement of funds for Semester 1, 2025, will proceed after the completion of HEI student registrations on the i-PNG register. DHERST commended the National Government, HEI staff, and its internal team for ensuring the smooth implementation of the TESAS program.
Below are the links to access the list:
Selection List for PNG Universities
- University of Papua New Guinea Acceptance list 2025
- University of Technology Acceptance List 2025
- University of Goroka Acceptance List 2025
- Divine Word University Acceptance List 2025
- Pacific Adventist University Acceptance list 2025
- PNG Natural Resources and Environment acceptance list 2025
- Western Pacific University Acceptance List 2025
- IBS University Acceptance List 2025
- Southern Cross University Acceptance list 2025
- Innovative University of Enga Acceptance List 2025
Selection list for PNG Teachers Colleges
- St Peter's Channel Catholic College Of Secondary Acceptance List 2025
- Southern Highlands Teachers College Acceptance List 2025
- Simbu Teachers College Acceptance List 2025
- Sacred Heart Teachers College Bomana Acceptance List 2025
- Reverend Maru Memorial Teachers College Acceptance List 2025
- Melanesian Nazarene Teachers College Acceptance List 2025
- Madang Teachers College Acceptance List 2025
- Holy Trinity Teachers College Acceptance List 2025
- Gaulim Teachers College Acceptance List 2025
- Balob Teachers College selection list 2025
- Dauli College Of Higher Education Acceptance List 2025
- Our Lady of Sacred Heart Teachers College at Kabaleo (OLSH Kabaleo Teacher College) - Divine Word University 2025
- Kaindi St Benedicts Teachers College - Divine Word University 2025
- Katagu Lutheran Teachers College selection list 2025
- Nuku Teachers College selection list 2025
- Milne Bay Teachers College Acceptance list 2025
Selection List for PNG Nursing Colleges
- St. Barnabas School Of Nursing Acceptance List 2025
- Sacred Heart School Of Nursing, Lemakot Acceptance List 2025
- Rumginae School Of Nursing Acceptance List 2025
- Nazarene School Of Nursing Acceptance List 2025
- Lutheran School Of Nursing Madang Acceptance List 2025
- West New Britain School of Nursing Acceptance List 2025
- Lae School of Nursing Acceptance List 2025
- Kundiawa School of Nursing Acceptance List 2025
- Highlands Regional School of Nursing acceptance list 2025
- Arawa School of Nursing Acceptance list 2025
- Divine Word University Acceptance List 2025
- Pacific Adventist University Acceptance list 2025
- Innovative University of Enga Acceptance List 2025
Selection List for PNG Business Colleges
- International Training Institute- Port Moresby Acceptance List 2025
- International Training Institute- Lae Acceptance List 2025
- Port Moresby Business College Acceptance List 2025
- Kokopo Business College Acceptance List 2025
- Datec Learning Center Acceptance List 2025
- Sonoma Adventist College Acceptance List 2025
- Caritas Business College Acceptance List 2025
- IT Job Training Center Acceptance List 2025
Selection list for PNG Technical Colleges
- West New Britain Technical College Acceptance List 2025
- Mt Hagen Technical College Acceptance List 2025
- Madang Technical College Acceptance List 2025
- Goroka Technical College Acceptance List 2025
- Don Bosco Technical Institute DBTI Acceptance List 2025
- Don Bosco Simbu Technical College Acceptance List 2025
- Bougainville Technical College Acceptance List 2025
- National Polytechnic Institute Of PNG Acceptance List 2025
- Port Moresby Technical College Acceptance List 2025
- Aiyura Aircraft Engineering School selection list 2025
- Acatech Aviation College selection list 2025
