The Department of Higher Education, Research, Science, and Technology (DHERST) has officially announced the Tertiary Education Study Assistance Scheme (TESAS) for the 2025 academic year. This program demonstrates the Government of Papua New Guinea's commitment to equitable access to higher education, as outlined under the Higher Education General Provisions Act 2014 (amended in 2020).

PNG DHERST Announces 2025 Tertiary Selection List with Expanded TESAS Program

The Marape-Rosso Government has allocated an additional K10 million in the 2025 National Budget, enabling the TESAS program to provide scholarships to 15,889 students. These include 5,251 first-year students selected via the National Online Selection System (NOSS), 631 non-school leavers, and 10,007 continuing students. The program has also expanded to include newly recognized TESAS-eligible undergraduate programs.

DHERST has emphasized that the 2025 TESAS awards cover first-year students selected through the National Online Application System (NOAS) and continuing students in registered higher education institutions (HEIs). A supplementary TESAS list is scheduled for release in late March 2025 for HEIs that failed to submit their reports on time, with those institutions tasked with addressing their students’ concerns.

Instructions for TESAS awardees include accessing notifications through the NOAS MyStatus portal for first-year students, who must confirm acceptance or decline. Self-sponsored students who qualify for TESAS are advised to verify travel arrangements with Air Niugini offices, while continuing students should liaise with their respective HEIs for clarification.

The GoPNG has fully settled all TESAS arrears for 2024, and disbursement of funds for Semester 1, 2025, will proceed after the completion of HEI student registrations on the i-PNG register. DHERST commended the National Government, HEI staff, and its internal team for ensuring the smooth implementation of the TESAS program.

Below are the links to access the list:

Selection List for PNG Universities

The tertiary selection results for 2025 are available for tertiary institutions.

Selection list for PNG Teachers Colleges

Selection List for PNG Nursing Colleges

Selection List for PNG Business Colleges

Selection list for PNG Technical Colleges

Selection List for Agriculture College