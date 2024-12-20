Successful Admissions for School Leavers and Non-School Leavers in PNG’s 2025 Tertiary Selections

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea – Hon. Kinoka Hotune Feo, Minister for Higher Education, Research, Science, Technology & Sport, has announced the successful outcomes of the National Online Selection for Grade 12 school leavers and non-school leavers seeking admission to universities and higher education institutions for the 2025 academic year. This announcement marks a significant milestone in the country’s education system, particularly with the inclusion of non-school leavers being selected based on the same academic merit criteria as Grade 12 school leavers.

Hon. Kinoka Hotune Feo, Minister for Higher Education

Minister Hotune Feo expressed pride and excitement over the results, highlighting that this marks the first time non-school leavers were considered on equal terms with school leavers in the selection process. He emphasized the importance of fairness, transparency, and equal opportunity for all students, regardless of when they completed their education.

The selection process for the 2025 academic year saw a total of 30,640 Grade 12 school leaver applicants and 2,268 non-school leaver applicants. A total of 314 academic programs were made available across various higher education institutions for the 2025 intake. From the total pool of school leaver applicants, 10,203 students secured placements, while 1,299 non-school leavers also gained admission.

Students whose applications did not result in placements are not excluded, however. Their data has been moved to the National Admissions Pool for possible consideration by institutions that have yet to meet their program quotas. This brings the total number of students in the admissions pool to 21,406, who may still be selected based on individual institutional requirements and program yield.

The total available spaces for the 2025 academic year were 23,389. Of these, 8,303 spaces were allocated for non-school leavers, while 15,086 spaces were reserved for school leavers. Minister Hotune Feo noted that a total of 11,500 students were selected on December 18, 2024, based on their academic merit.

This achievement reflects the ongoing commitment of the Marape-Rosso Government to ensure fair and merit-based opportunities for all students. The Minister extended his congratulations to all successful applicants, wishing them success in their academic journeys. He also encouraged those who were unsuccessful to continue improving their academic performance and reapply in the future.

Minister Hotune Feo acknowledged the efforts of the Department of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (DHERST), particularly the Deputy Secretary and her team in the Research and Innovation Division, as well as colleagues in the PCG Academic. He expressed his deep gratitude to all who contributed to the success of the selection process.

In his statement, the Minister emphasized that the Marape-Rosso Government recognizes the vital role of education in the development of Papua New Guinea. He reiterated that education is the key to unlocking potential, shaping the future, and empowering the nation’s youth to lead confidently in an ever-changing world.

The Minister also announced further initiatives to enhance the quality and accessibility of education across the country. These initiatives include investing in infrastructure, lecturer training, and technology to create a more inclusive and future-focused education system. Minister Hotune Feo stressed that these efforts will help prepare students to meet the challenges of the 21st century with resilience and innovation.

Looking ahead, the Minister encouraged all stakeholders, including educators, students, and parents, to work together in continuing to improve the education system. He called for collective effort to ensure that every child has access to quality education and the opportunity to succeed.

As the holiday season approaches, the Minister wished all students and their families a blessed and joyous Christmas. He urged the nation to reflect on the progress made and to embrace the opportunities of the New Year, which he hopes will bring continued growth and prosperity to Papua New Guinea.

Note: The selection list will be released by DHERST soon. Check this page again for the Tertiary selection list





Also read