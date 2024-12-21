Papua New Guinea Minister for Education Lucas Dawa Dekena has clarified the government’s education reform policy, which includes phasing out Grade 8 and 10 selections and introducing universal education up to Grade 12. The Minister assured parents that examinations will remain part of the education system to monitor student progress and guide future planning. The reforms aim to ensure no child is unfairly pushed out of school at early grades.

Grade 8 and 10 Selections Scrapped: A New Era for PNG Education [Photo by PNG Education News]

In his statement, the Minister posed a thought-provoking question to parents: Would they prefer their children to end their education at Grade 8, Grade 10, or complete 13 years of schooling? He emphasized that the reform would phase out selection processes at these grades to provide universal education up to Grade 12. The Minister guaranteed that examinations will be strategically increased to assess learning outcomes and improve teaching standards.

The decision to phase out Grade 8 and 10 selections stems from several factors, including the commitment to Sustainable Development Goal 4, which obligates all UN member nations to ensure universal primary and secondary education by 2030. Papua New Guinea’s government has already approved the 1-6-6 school structure to support this transition. The Minister described the current selection process as outdated, a remnant of the colonial education system that created social and economic classes, and emphasized the need for a modern, fair education system.

The Minister stressed the fairness of allowing every child to complete Grade 12 education. He pointed out that pushing students out at Grade 8 or 10 without proper skills and knowledge is unjust. This reform ensures that all students have the opportunity to progress, which will boost families’ confidence and benefit communities through a more educated population equipped to contribute to societal and economic development.

Examinations, contrary to misconceptions, will not be removed. They will continue to assess students’ knowledge, skills, and aptitude. Additional assessments will compare students at national, regional, and international levels. The National Assessment Policy, currently under review, will provide further details. The Minister assured that these reforms would maintain high education standards and emphasized ongoing curriculum and examination reforms, as well as upgrades to teacher qualifications.

Infrastructure challenges were acknowledged, with the government taking a collaborative approach to address them. Flexible Open Distance Education (FODE) will be expanded to provide alternative pathways for students unable to attend conventional schools. Provincial and district governments are encouraged to build more classrooms and new schools, while vocational centers will be strengthened to provide practical skills alongside academic education. The Minister highlighted the importance of every district and province working toward these goals.

To address teacher shortages, the government plans to recruit university graduates with subject-specific expertise and provide them with a Post-Graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE). Graduates will also have the opportunity to begin teaching and complete their qualifications after one or two years of service. Advertisements for training and engagement will be published soon to encourage participation.

The implementation of these reforms will start progressively. Provinces with higher transition rates from Grade 8 to Grade 9 will take the lead in phasing out Grade 8 selections in 2025. Provinces with sufficient schools, classes, and teachers will also be prioritized. Grade 10 selections will be phased out in later years, based on the experience and outcomes of the initial phase. The Minister emphasized that not all provinces will implement the changes simultaneously.

For students exiting the system after Grade 12, pathways are being developed to ensure they have opportunities for further education, vocational training, or employment. The government aims to expand access to vocational training centers, increase opportunities for tertiary education, and collaborate with industries to create jobs. Second-chance opportunities through FODE will also be available for students needing to upgrade their academic results.

Minister Dekena reiterated that education is a right for every child and the reforms aim to create a fairer and more inclusive system. Challenges such as large class sizes and insufficient resources will be addressed over time. The removal of Grade 8 and 10 selections is a bold step toward building a stronger education system, ensuring that every child completes 13 years of schooling. The government remains committed to investing in quality education annually.

Minister Dekena called on all stakeholders, including parents and teachers, to support these reforms for the progress of the nation. He emphasized that examinations will remain to uphold education standards and urged everyone to work together to provide children with the tools they need to succeed in life.

This reform signifies a significant shift in Papua New Guinea’s education landscape, with the aim of leaving no child behind and ensuring every child’s right to quality education. The Minister’s assurance and commitment underscore the government’s dedication to achieving these goals.

Also read