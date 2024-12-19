PNG Education Department Announces 2025 Grade 11 Selection List

The Papua New Guinea Education Department has officially released the Grade 11 selection list for the 2025 academic year, encompassing system schools and National Schools of Excellence. According to PNG Secretary for Education Dr. Uke Kombra, this announcement marks a significant milestone in the academic calendar, ensuring transparency and accessibility for students and parents. The list is a result of a rigorous selection process based on students’ performance in the 2024 Grade 10 national examinations.

Dr. Kombra emphasized the importance of the online availability of the selection list, allowing stakeholders across the country to access the results conveniently. The move aligns with the department’s commitment to utilizing digital platforms to enhance education services. Parents and students can view the selection list on the official Education Department website, which provides clear instructions on how to search for names and schools.

The department has urged selected students to prepare for the next phase of their education journey. Students are advised to report to their respective schools as scheduled and comply with any instructions issued by school administrations. For those who were not selected, Dr. Kombra highlighted the availability of alternative education pathways, such as technical vocational education and training (TVET) institutions, to ensure every student has an opportunity to pursue further studies.

This announcement reflects the PNG government’s commitment to fostering education equity and accessibility. Dr. Kombra also reassured the public that the selection process is merit-based and free of bias. He encouraged students to strive for excellence as they transition into Grade 11 and beyond, highlighting education as a cornerstone of nation-building in Papua New Guinea.

