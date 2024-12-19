Australia Partners with Papua New Guinea to Combat Malaria

Australia has maintained a nearly two-decade-long partnership with Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the fight against malaria. This collaboration has been instrumental in enhancing diagnostic capacity and improving the country's health testing capabilities.

As part of this initiative, Australia funds two malaria scientists based at the Central Public Health Laboratory (CPHL) in Port Moresby General Hospital. Additionally, over 90 malaria microscopists have been trained across 66 health facilities, supported by the provision of 42 advanced microscopes. These efforts aim to strengthen PNG’s ability to detect and manage malaria cases effectively.

The partnership also focuses on boosting the quality of diagnostic services in remote and urban areas. By equipping health facilities with skilled professionals and advanced tools, the program ensures timely and accurate diagnosis, which is critical for combating malaria and preventing its spread.

Recently, Australia celebrated its long-standing collaboration with CPHL, highlighting the strong ties between the two nations in improving public health. This milestone reflects the shared commitment to addressing significant health challenges in PNG and fostering sustainable healthcare solutions.

The partnership symbolizes the broader cooperation between Australia and PNG in the health sector, reinforcing their joint efforts to enhance the well-being of communities and strengthen the overall healthcare system.

