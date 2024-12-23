Rescue Operations Underway After Plane Crash in Morobe, PNG

Search and rescue operations are underway following the crash of the North Coast Aviation Britten Norman 2B aircraft in Papua New Guinea's Morobe Province. Police Commissioner David Manning confirmed that five people, including the pilot, were on board the ill-fated flight.

Commissioner Manning revealed that among the passengers were the pilot, a member of the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC), and a staff member from the Housing Ministry. Efforts are now focused on determining their condition and locating any possible survivors.

The crash site located in Morobe Province, PNG

Initial images from the crash site show the aircraft sustained significant and serious damage. Commissioner Manning described the situation as critical, stating that the terrain in this part of Papua New Guinea posed challenges for rescue teams attempting to access the remote area.

“Our priority now is to get search and rescue up into the crash site and then we can ascertain if there are survivors,” Commissioner Manning said. He assured the public that every resource available in Papua New Guinea is being deployed to assist with the rescue efforts.

To coordinate the response, the Command Center has been activated at police headquarters in Port Moresby, while a Forward Command Post has been established in Lae. These centers are tasked with overseeing rescue operations and ensuring effective communication between teams.

Authorities in Papua New Guinea are urging the public to remain patient as the situation unfolds. Further updates regarding the crash and the status of the passengers will be provided once rescue teams gain access to the site.

Also read