Melanesian Showdown: PNG Kapuls Crowned MSG Champions in Honiara

The PNG men’s soccer team returned home triumphant today after clinching the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) Prime Minister’s Cup. In a thrilling final held on Saturday at the Solomon Islands National Stadium in Honiara, the Kapuls secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Vanuatu to claim the prestigious title.

PNG established dominance early in the match, taking a 2-0 lead midway through the second half. However, Vanuatu mounted a spirited comeback, scoring to narrow the gap to 2-1. Despite relentless pressure in the closing moments, PNG’s defense showcased resilience and tactical discipline, holding firm to secure their historic win.

Vanuatu’s assistant coach Robert Yalou commended his team for their unwavering determination, especially in light of challenges caused by a recent natural disaster back home. Yalou highlighted the resilience of his players, who pushed PNG to the very end in a game that exemplified Melanesian rivalry and spirit.

PNG coach and former international David Muta praised his team for their commitment and pride in representing the nation. He acknowledged the contributions of head coach Felipe Vega-Arango and thanked the PNG Football Association, the Prime Minister’s Office, and families back home for their steadfast support. Muta emphasized the players’ hard work and dedication, crediting them for delivering a result that brought pride to the country.

In a heartfelt gesture, Muta extended his prayers and support to the people of Vanuatu during their time of need. He reflected on the tournament as a unifying event, celebrating Melanesian solidarity and friendship through sport.

The MSG Prime Minister’s Cup not only showcased football excellence but also highlighted the enduring bonds among Melanesian nations. PNG’s victory stands as a testament to their skill, perseverance, and sportsmanship on the regional stage.





Also read