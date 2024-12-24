PNG Plane Crash Claims All Lives Onboard: Manolos Aviation Reports

A plane crash in Sarawagat, Morobe Province, has claimed the lives of all passengers and crew, Manolos Aviation has confirmed. The tragic incident occurred on Christmas Eve, with no survivors found despite extensive search and rescue efforts.

rescue helicopter deployed to crash site.

Manolos Aviation chief executive officer, Captain Jurgen Ruh, reported that the medical team reached the crash site of P2-SAM and confirmed there were no survivors. He explained that the severe impact of the crash left no chance for survival, describing the transition to the afterlife as "instant."

In a heartfelt statement, Captain Ruh expressed deep sorrow over the tragic event. "As the CEO of Manolos Aviation, I deeply regret having to share this devastating news on Christmas Eve," he said. "Our team stands with the grieving families of the deceased in this difficult time."

The medical team reported that the crash's impact was overwhelming, ensuring there was no suffering as the transition was immediate. The crash has left a deep sense of loss in the community during what was meant to be a time of celebration.

Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing, while Manolos Aviation has pledged to provide support to the families of the deceased as they navigate this heartbreaking loss.

