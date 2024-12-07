PNG Grade 11 Selection Process Completed, Results to Be Released Soon

The Grade 11 selection process for secondary schools across Papua New Guinea was successfully conducted from December 4 to 6, 2024. Secondary school principals worked closely with guidance officers and provincial chairpersons to ensure the smooth execution of the process.

Assistant Secretary for the National School of Examinations (NSOE), Benny Rayappan, confirmed that all newly elevated secondary schools were included after securing their user names and passwords. This step ensured that every eligible institution was able to participate in the selection process without delays.

Education Secretary Dr.Uke Kombra launching Examination Results and commencing of Grade 11 selections at POMNSoE [File Photo]

During the selection process, schools prioritized eligible Grade 10 students, with consideration given to non-eligible students scoring between 77 and 65, provided they had no subject fails. This approach was in line with the department's preparations for next year, when Grade 10 exams will be phased out, allowing all passing Grade 10 students to progress to Grade 11.

Technical secondary schools were also required to admit all Grade 10 students who achieved passing grades. This directive underscored the department’s commitment to expanding access to education and accommodating students within the evolving system.

The Education Department is now finalizing the results of the Grade 11 selection. These results will be released soon, enabling students and schools to prepare for the 2025 academic year.

