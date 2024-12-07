PNG Prime Minister Extends Australia Trip for NRL Bid Talks

PRIME Minister James Marape says if discussions on Papua New Guinea’s National Rugby League Bid go well he may be required to remain in Australia until Thursday. He made this comment yesterday on his way to Sydney for the PNG Investment Conference (Dec 6-11) in Sydney which begins on Monday.

Marape is expected to meet with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and Australia Rugby League Commission and NRL officials on the sideline of the conference.

Marape told media at Jackson Airport that, “Mid next week, subject to some negotiations that are happening between ourselves and the Australian National Rugby League, if all goes well then I will not come back until after Thursday” hinting at a strong possibility for an official announcement confirming PNG’s NRL bid success as the 19th team set to enter the competition in 2028.

“In respect to Papua New Guinea’s bid for a team in the NRL, we have made an expression of interest, we received good support from the Australian Government but at the same time the NRL has its own due processes to follow.

And so subject to the requirements that are being ticked off as we speak, the process is complete and I may be required to stay back until Thursday next week.”

Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso reiterated that, “this is not just about the A$600 million (about K1.5 billion), it’s about unity between diverse tribes and unity in sports and then unity between Australia and PNG.”

Rosso noted the involvement of a PNG side in the NRL could be significant for growth and employment in the country in industries and services associated with professional sport and development.

“The hotels will be filled to capacity with the games, people buying goods on the side, the retail, the accommodation,” the Lae MP said.

According to Marape, the investment conference next week has over 1,800 attendees and is much higher than previous years.

“It just goes to show the number of interest that continues to increase for investments in PNG,” Marape said.

