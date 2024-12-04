The Papua New Guinea Education Department has officially released the 2024 national examination results for Grades 8, 10, and 12. This year, over 120,000 Grade 8 students, more than 78,000 Grade 10 students, and over 33,000 Grade 12 students received their results.

Education Minister Lucas Dekena and Secretary Dr. Uke Kombra made the announcement at Port Moresby National High School in the presence of school principals from the National Capital District. They also revealed the top-performing students in 16 subjects studied across high schools and secondary schools, alongside the best-performing schools nationwide.

PNG Education Department Announces 2024 National Examination Results [File Photo]

Students, parents, and stakeholders can access individual Grade 10 and 12 results through the department’s website at mypngexamresults.com. The Education Department commended the hard work and dedication of students and school staff for achieving excellent academic results.

The department announced the Top Performing System Schools (Grade 10) as follows:

La Salle Hohola Tech Aditale High School St. Charles Lwanga Secondary School Brandi Secondary School Pitipas Secondary School Mercy Yarapos Secondary School Cameron Secondary School Marianville Secondary School Mt. Hagen Secondary School Butuka Academy

For Top Performing Private Schools (Grade 10):

PNG Paradise Secondary School St. Joseph’s College Goroka International Australian High Kopkop College Nonu Institute Secondary Kopkop College Kavieng Kimbe International Highlands Christian Grammar OLSH International NIP Highlands Lutheran International Schools

For National Schools of Excellence (Grade 12):

Kerevat NSOE Warwin NSOE Sogeri NSOE POM NSOE Aiyura NSOE Passam NSOE

The Top Performing Private Schools (Grade 12) are:

PNG Paradise College Highlands Lutheran International St. Joseph’s International College Kopkop College Goroka Grammar

Finally, the Top Performing System Schools (Grade 12) are:

Pitipas Secondary Mt. Hagen Secondary School Mt. Paglum Secondary School Marianville Secondary School Lihir Secondary School Busu Secondary School Cameron Secondary School Butuka Academy St. Ignatius Secondary School Mercy Yarapos Secondary School

The Education Department congratulated all students, teachers, and schools for their achievements and encouraged them to aim for even greater accomplishments in 2025.

