Grade 8 and 10 Examinations Will Remain but Won’t Determine Selections: PNG Education Minister Dekena

By Staff Reporter

Papua New Guinea's Education Minister, Lucas Dekena, has confirmed that Grade 8 and 10 examinations will remain part of the school system but will no longer determine student selections. According to Minister Dekena, the examinations will instead focus on assessing students' learning progress and evaluating teacher performance. This policy shift aims to address the issue of students dropping out prematurely.

Education Minister Lucas Dekena [File Photo]

Minister Dekena highlighted concerns about the age at which students are being forced out of the education system. He stated that students are too young to leave school at Grade 8 or Grade 10. The new approach ensures that all students will proceed to Grade 12, where examinations will be utilized to filter students into different pathways, such as tertiary education, colleges, technical institutions, or TVET programs.

The Minister emphasized that the government's goal is to eliminate dropouts caused by examinations. He added that the current system of selection and progression contributes to a growing number of young people leaving school without sufficient skills or qualifications. By transitioning to a system where all students reach Grade 12, the government aims to create better opportunities for PNG's youth.

Despite these progressive changes, Minister Dekena acknowledged several challenges, particularly the limited spaces in schools and the shortage of teacher housing. These issues have long hindered the country’s education system, and addressing them will require significant effort and collaboration.

To address these concerns, the Minister revealed that the National Government, Provincial Governments, and Districts are working together. The collaborative effort involves each Provincial Government allocating K2 million for classroom and teacher housing construction, while districts will contribute K2 million from their District Services Improvement Program (DSIP) funding.

According to the Minister, these funds should be prioritized for building infrastructure to accommodate the influx of students progressing to higher grades. He stressed that it is the responsibility of Provincial Governments to ensure classrooms and teacher housing are adequately built to support the growing student population.

Minister Dekena called for better coordination between the levels of government to ensure that resources are used effectively. He stated that infrastructure development is critical for the success of this new education policy and the future of PNG’s education system.

This policy change marks a significant step in transforming the education sector in Papua New Guinea, ensuring that more students have the opportunity to complete Grade 12 and explore pathways to further their education or pursue career training.

