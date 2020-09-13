Toroama maintains lead in Bougainville Presidential Election count

Ishmael Toroama continues to extend his lead in the race for the Bougainville Presidential seat.

Mr Toroama has led the presidential count tally since counting began for the top post in the region.

As of count 102, the former Revolutionary Leader is leading the pool of 25 candidates with 12, 562 votes.

Father Simon Dumarinu has moved into second place, thus displacing former Bougainville Chief Secretary Thamas Raivet with 7,354 votes.

Thomas Raivet is now in third place with 6,273 votes.

James Tanis is fourth with 4,655 votes followed by Peter Tsiamalili Jnr on 4,135 votes.

The presidential count is now counting boxes from the Eivo Torau Constituency of Central Bougainville.





NBC/ONEPNG

