PNG health authorities have received the first shipment of HIV self-testing kits as part of a nationwide campaign designed to improve testing coverage and strengthen efforts to combat the spread of HIV.

The arrival of 26,000 self-screening kits marks the beginning of a broader distribution program that will see more than 50,000 kits supplied across the country, targeting communities that are often difficult to reach through conventional healthcare services.

PNG Receives First Shipment of HIV Self-Test Kits for National Distribution

Health Secretary Pascoe Kase announced the rollout and said the program forms part of ongoing efforts to identify more people living with HIV and connect them with treatment and support services.

The self-testing initiative is being implemented through collaboration between the National Department of Health, Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, UNAIDS, UNFPA, the United Nations and community-based organisations.

According to Mr Kase, many Papua New Guineans still do not know their HIV status despite the country continuing to record high infection rates compared with other Pacific nations.

He said self-screening provides a practical alternative for people who may be reluctant or unable to visit health facilities for testing.

The kits will be distributed through selected community organisations and trained outreach providers, including the Key Population Advocacy Consortium and its partner networks.

Health officials say the initiative is expected to help reduce stigma associated with HIV testing while expanding access to services in underserved areas.

The rollout follows encouraging results from a pilot conducted in Port Moresby last year. During that program, hundreds of people accessed self-screening services, many of them first-time testers.

Officials reported that individuals who received positive results during the trial were successfully linked to treatment and follow-up care.

Dr Ramez Alhazzaa of DFAT said Australia remained committed to supporting innovative health solutions that bring services closer to communities.

UNFPA representative Dr Saira Shameem said the new testing option would empower people to make informed decisions about their health, particularly among groups that face obstacles in accessing healthcare.

United Nations Resident Coordinator Shalini Bahuguna said expanding HIV testing opportunities was essential for improving health outcomes and ensuring equal access to services.