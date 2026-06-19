PNG Aviation Training Receives K500,000 Boost from Lae City Authority/Photo supplied

A major investment in aviation training has been made in PNG after the Lae City Authority committed K500,000 to support the Manalos Aviation Cadet Pilot Training Program, paving the way for more young people from Lae to pursue careers as pilots.



The funding, presented in Lae on Thursday, is expected to expand training opportunities and accelerate the development of local aviation talent, while also marking the first direct government-backed support received by the training institution.



Lae City Authority Chief Executive Officer Robin Calistus handed over the cheque on behalf of Chairman and Lae MP John Rosso.



Mr Calistus said the contribution demonstrated the authority’s commitment to education, skills development and creating pathways for young Papua New Guineans.



“This cheque of K500,000, on behalf of the Deputy Prime Minister, Member for Lae and Chairman of the Lae City Authority, will support and help the Manalos Aviation in the cadet training programs,” Mr Calistus said.



Manalos Aviation Chief Executive Officer Jurgen Ruh described the contribution as a landmark moment for the organisation, saying no government had previously provided direct assistance to its pilot training initiatives.



According to Mr Ruh, financial constraints had often limited the pace at which aspiring pilots and engineers could be trained. He said the latest support would allow the institution to significantly increase its training capacity.



The program has also achieved another milestone with the recruitment of its first female cadets.



Angela Wycliffe, a graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the Papua New Guinea University of Technology, and Shiloh Tugula, who holds a Bachelor of Science in Applied Physics with a major in Electronic Instrumentation, have joined the cadet pilot training program.



The pair will commence training in July, beginning with studies toward a private helicopter licence before advancing through aviation theory and commercial flight training requirements leading to pilot certification.



Their participation reflects growing opportunities for women seeking careers in the aviation sector and signals broader efforts to increase female representation within the industry.



More young people from Lae are expected to enter the program in the coming years, subject to meeting Manalos Aviation's entry requirements. The cadet pilot training initiative is fully funded by Lae taxpayers.



“This is the first time the PNG Government, or any government, has come forward to support us through pilot training. We have received support from the Lae City Authority and we are very thankful,” Mr Ruh said.



“In the past, we had to conduct training at a slower pace due to cash flow challenges. With the support from the Lae City Authority, this funding will help us double and even triple our efforts to train more students in Lae at a faster rate. It means a lot to know that someone is supporting us.”



“By helping us, you are helping Lae and the country. I have been training Papua New Guineans for 11 years and this is the first time I have received such support from the Government, especially the Lae District. Thank you very much, and hopefully other people will do the same.”





