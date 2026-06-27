PNG and Solomon Islands deepen regional partnership with new development agreement

Papua New Guinea has strengthened its long-standing relationship with the Solomon Islands by signing a new bilateral agreement that will shape cooperation between the two countries over the next five years.



The Framework Agreement on Development and Economic Cooperation, covering 2026 to 2030, was endorsed after high-level talks in Port Moresby between Prime Minister James Marape and visiting Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale. The visit marks Mr Wale's first official trip to Papua New Guinea since becoming Prime Minister.



The agreement outlines closer collaboration in a broad range of sectors, including economic development, infrastructure, security, trade, investment and regional engagement.Prime Minister Marape said the framework builds on the enduring friendship shared by the two Melanesian neighbours, whose relationship stretches back well before independence through common ancestry, cultural connections and Christian beliefs.He said the agreement comes at a historic period for both countries, with Papua New Guinea commemorating 50 years of independence this year and the Solomon Islands preparing for its own golden jubilee in 2028.The leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues affecting both nations, including climate change, border management, economic diversification, Pacific security and the evolving geopolitical environment.Marape reaffirmed Papua New Guinea's support for the Solomon Islands within the Pacific Islands Forum, saying both governments would continue to advocate together for Pacific priorities on regional and international platforms.He said the Solomon Islands remains the leading Pacific destination for Papua New Guinea's overseas investment, with local companies investing more than K1 billion in agriculture, telecommunications and other industries.The discussions also explored opportunities to strengthen trade among Melanesian countries, including Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Fiji and Vanuatu, to increase commerce and investment across the sub-region.Marape said work will begin on an implementation strategy to put the agreement into action, while plans are also underway for him to visit the Solomon Islands to identify further areas of cooperation."The partnership reflects a shared commitment to ensuring Melanesian countries work hand-in-hand to promote peace, prosperity, and sustainable development across the region."



