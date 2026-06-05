PNG Government Targets Online Abuse Through Sevis Digital ID System

The Papua New Guinea Government will use its newly launched Sevis PNG Digital ID platform to help authorities identify individuals operating fake Facebook accounts and engaging in online abuse, Acting Information and Communication Technology Minister Peter Tsiamalili Jr has announced.

Speaking in Parliament, Mr Tsiamalili said the digital identity system would strengthen the enforcement of cybercrime laws by making it easier for regulators and law enforcement agencies to verify the identities of people involved in cyberbullying, misinformation, defamation and other forms of online misconduct.

The issue was raised by Wewak MP Stanley Samban, who expressed concern over the growing number of fraudulent social media accounts and their impact on public discussion, community harmony and personal security.

Mr Samban said anonymous users were increasingly using social media platforms to spread false information, attack individuals and damage reputations, affecting both ordinary Papua New Guineans and national leaders.

He told Parliament that many MPs and their families had experienced online abuse and sought an update on government efforts to tackle fake Facebook accounts, enforce the Cybercrime Code Act 2016 and support victims of online harassment.

“I stand here as one of the victims. I am not on Facebook, but plenty of fake accounts have been created under my name and have damaged my reputation as a national leader,” Mr Samban said.

In response, Mr Tsiamalili said identifying the people behind social media accounts had remained one of the biggest challenges for authorities. He revealed that during a visit to Meta’s regional headquarters in Sydney last year, he proposed requiring Facebook users in PNG to register using either a driver’s licence or National Identification card.

According to the Minister, Meta advised that privacy regulations made such a requirement difficult to introduce. He said the Government had instead moved ahead with the Sevis PNG Digital ID system, which enables citizens to create verified digital identities through fingerprint and facial recognition technology.

Mr Tsiamalili said the Government is now encouraging social media platforms and telecommunications providers to explore the use of Digital ID verification. He revealed that discussions were already underway with Digicel and other industry stakeholders to integrate the system into SIM card registration processes.

“What the digital ID will do is that it will single you out because it will capture your biometric plus your fingerprint and will pin you down to a single number,” he said.



