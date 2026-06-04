Air travellers in Papua New Guinea's Highlands Region can expect improved aviation services in the coming months as work gets underway to upgrade the runway at Mt Hagen's Kagamuga Airport.

The National Airports Corporation has launched a large-scale rehabilitation program that will enable the airport to receive Airbus A220 and Boeing 737 aircraft before the end of 2026, creating new opportunities for passenger movement and commercial activity.

PNG's Mt Hagen Airport Upgrade Paves Way for Boeing 737 and Airbus A220

Kagamuga Airport is regarded as the main entry point into the Highlands and the upgrade is expected to strengthen transport links between the region and the rest of the country.

NAC stated that the project will take around nine months to complete and will involve resurfacing the runway, improving drainage infrastructure, upgrading aircraft parking facilities, installing new runway markings and carrying out runway grooving works.

Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Dominic Kaumu described the initiative as an important step toward modernising airport infrastructure across Papua New Guinea.

He said NAC was focused on ensuring the airport could safely accommodate the new generation of aircraft expected to enter service on domestic routes.

Airport operations will continue throughout construction, although runway availability will vary depending on the stage of work being undertaken.

Under the staged construction program, smaller aircraft including Dash 8s, ATRs and Fokker aircraft will continue operating while sections of the runway are upgraded.

The completion of the project is expected to enhance accessibility across the Highlands, improve travel options for residents and businesses, and increase the airport's ability to handle growing passenger numbers.

“These essential works are necessary to ensure that A220 and B737 aircraft can operate into Mt Hagen Airport by December 2026,” Mr Kaumu said.

“The upgrade of the Mt Hagen's Kagamuga Airport runway to asphalt concrete overlay is among the top priorities driven by the NAC Board to create sustainable airports that meet the growing demand for air travel in the country while supporting economic growth.”

“The works will be implemented in accordance with the required standards whilst ensuring that the safety and security of operations at the airport during the period of works are maintained.”