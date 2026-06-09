Forty-five community volunteers have joined a new policing initiative in PNG's Nine Mile and Bomana areas aimed at strengthening cooperation between residents and law enforcement agencies.

The volunteers were introduced during the launch of a Community Policing program at Nine Mile Police Station, a move police believe will improve community awareness and support ongoing efforts to reduce criminal activities.

Community Volunteers Join PNG Police Crime Prevention Drive at Nine Mile Port Moresby/Photo Supplied

National Capital District and Central Provincial Police Commander Assistant Commissioner Benjamin Turi described community policing as an important part of modern policing and said every station under his command had been encouraged to establish similar programs.

According to Mr Turi, the newly-established team will regularly visit communities to conduct awareness activities and build stronger links between police and the public.

He said the unit would work closely with schools, market authorities and community representatives to address law and order concerns and encourage responsible community participation.

The launch was officiated by NCD Metropolitan Operations Superintendent Chief Inspector Tobby Hamago, who was commended by Commander Turi for his support of the initiative.

Commander Turi said Chief Inspector Hamago would continue working alongside the officers responsible for community policing at Nine Mile to ensure planned activities were effectively carried out.

He also reminded volunteers that they must remain disciplined and operate within the guidelines provided by police.

"I thank the volunteers for raising their hands to work with the police to ensure their respective areas are safe," Commander Turi said.

He further acknowledged the assistance of business houses and community leaders who donated T-shirts, a tent and other resources to support the program.