Queensland has forced the 2026 State of Origin series into a deciding third match after producing a devastating second-half display to defeat New South Wales 44-24 before a record crowd at Melbourne's iconic cricket ground on Wednesday night.

Trailing 12-8 at the interval, the Maroons transformed the contest after the break, overwhelming the Blues with pace, precision and attacking flair. The victory ensures the series will be settled at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium, where New South Wales must now win to reclaim the coveted Origin shield.

Maroons Stage Second-Half Comeback to Level Origin Series/Photo credit : NRL.COM

New South Wales entered Game Two carrying momentum from a dramatic 22-20 victory in the series opener and appeared well positioned to seal the contest after another strong opening half. The Blues had also enjoyed considerable success at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in previous Origin encounters.

However, Queensland emerged from halftime with renewed energy and immediately seized control. Winger Selwyn Cobbo proved unstoppable, crossing for three tries as the visitors piled on points during a dominant second-half surge.

The Maroons' playmakers were central to the turnaround. Sam Walker orchestrated attacks throughout the second period and was widely regarded as the standout performer, while Kalyn Ponga, Cameron Munster and Harry Grant repeatedly exposed gaps in the New South Wales defence.

Queensland's comeback gathered pace when Cobbo scored shortly after the restart to put his side ahead. Further tries from Cobbo, Jojo Fifita, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Lindsay Collins stretched the margin as the Blues struggled to contain the relentless pressure.

New South Wales briefly threatened a response through Mark Nawaqanitawase, who impressed on debut with two tries, and a late effort from Mitchell Barnett. Yet every attempt to claw back momentum was matched by another Queensland strike.

The match was played in front of 91,671 spectators, setting a new State of Origin attendance record and surpassing the previous benchmark established at the same venue in 2015.

Queensland's victory also highlighted the difference between the teams with a full complement of players. In the opening game, the Maroons had been hampered after Ponga's dismissal, but with 13 men on the field throughout Game Two they showcased the attacking quality that has long defined the rivalry.

The result leaves New South Wales facing a daunting assignment in Brisbane, while Queensland heads home with confidence and the opportunity to secure another Origin triumph in front of its supporters.