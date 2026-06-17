Former Kandep MP Don Polye has been cleared of three serious criminal allegations after the Waigani District Court dismissed the case against him on Tuesday.

The ruling brings an end to a high-profile legal battle that had placed the veteran politician under scrutiny over allegations linked to state procurement matters and dealings involving the PNG Sports Foundation.

PNG Court Clears Don Polye of Corruption Charges

Magistrate Paul Nii dismissed charges of official corruption, conspiracy to defeat justice and attempting to pervert the course of justice after finding there was insufficient evidence for the matter to proceed.

The case attracted public attention due to the nature of the allegations and the involvement of the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC).

Outside the courthouse, defence counsel Edward Sasingian said the prosecution had relied on incorrect legal provisions when bringing the charges against his client.

Mr Sasingian told reporters the defence successfully demonstrated that the conduct attributed to Mr Polye did not satisfy the legal requirements necessary to establish an abuse of office-related offence.

The court's decision effectively brings the criminal proceedings against the former parliamentarian to a close.

A relieved Mr Polye welcomed the outcome, saying the judgment had removed a burden that had weighed heavily on him and his political career.

“This decision lifts the dark cloud that has been hanging over me and clears my name.”