PNG Correctional Officers Held After Firearms Incident in Port Moresby

About 20 Papua New Guinea Correctional Service officers are being held by police following an incident involving the alleged illegal discharge of firearms and threats made against members of the public in Port Moresby.



Police allege the disturbance was linked to reports surrounding the unofficial appointment of a new Correctional Service head, although authorities have since disputed that claim.



Assistant Commissioner of Police for NCD and Central Province Benjamin Turi confirmed that the officers were taken into custody and are assisting investigators.





Acting Correctional Service Commissioner Bernard Nepo

Police said the confrontation began among a group of Correctional Service officers at Kerepia Barracks in Bomana before spreading into the city and reaching the Rainbow area.Footage widely shared on social media showed uniformed Correctional Service officers lying on the ground under armed police guard during the operation.At a media conference yesterday, Acting Correctional Service Commissioner Bernard Nepo described the incident as an isolated matter and rejected suggestions that it was connected to any leadership appointment within the service.Mr Nepo said the incident stemmed from the recovery of two firearms allegedly stolen by four rogue officers.He said officers seen in the viral video were disarmed by police at Rainbow and transported to Waigani Police Station for questioning.Mr Nepo also revealed that four officers suspected of involvement remain on the run and that two stolen firearms have yet to be recovered.Meanwhile, the 20 officers in custody have been refused bail while investigations continue.