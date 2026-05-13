President Jose Ramos-Horta left Port Moresby on Wednesday, bringing to a close his three-day State Visit to Papua New Guinea that both sides hope will usher in stronger neighbourly relations.

Timor-Leste leader departs after landmark PNG visit

The Timor-Leste President made one last call at the Indonesian Ambassador’s residence in the capital, enjoying a cordial meeting with Ambassador-designate Okto Dorinus Marik, who once represented Indonesia in Dili. After a simple lunch, he proceeded to Jacksons International Airport where Prime Minister James Marape waited to bid him farewell.

Their final handshake on the tarmac captured the spirit of renewed partnership between Port Moresby and Dili. Mr Marape had welcomed President Ramos-Horta with full military honours when he first touched down in the country.

The visit by the leader of Asia’s youngest independent nation is being viewed as an important step towards closer engagement between the two Melanesian-linked states.