PNG ICT Minister Orders Urgent Action on Online Content Restrictions

The Government has stepped up efforts to tighten online safety in Papua New Guinea, with Acting Minister for Information and Communications Technology Hon. Peter L. Tsiamalili Jr. directing immediate enforcement of a long-standing decision to restrict access to pornographic and harmful websites.

The directive, issued to the National Information and Communications Technology Authority (NICTA), gives the regulator 30 days to fully implement the National Executive Council (NEC) decision made back in September 2023, which had not been fully executed.

Hon. Tsiamalili expressed disappointment over the delay, saying the lack of progress was a concern for government authorities tasked with safeguarding citizens in the digital space.

“I am extremely concerned that implementation has not been fully carried out,” he said.

Under the directive, NICTA—working alongside the Office of Censorship—is required to ensure Internet Service Providers across the country block access to identified harmful online material, including pornography, violent content, and other inappropriate websites.

The Minister stressed that the move is aimed at protection rather than restriction, especially for young people and vulnerable groups.

“Please be assured that this is not about arbitrary censorship. This is about protecting children, vulnerable groups, and strengthening cyber safety in our Country,” he stated.

He further emphasized that full compliance is now expected without further delay, reinforcing government commitment to digital safety enforcement.

“The Government’s directive is clear: after more than two years, full implementation must now be delivered,” the Minister said.