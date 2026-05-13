Papua New Guinea is broadening its diplomatic footprint in the Pacific with plans to establish embassies in Tonga, the Marshall Islands and Vanuatu, Prime Minister James Marape announced yesterday.

The announcement was made in Port Moresby during the inaugural Melanesian Ocean Summit 2026, where regional leaders gathered to discuss cooperation on ocean management and economic development.

PNG To Open Embassies Across Pacific Region

Mr Marape said the new diplomatic posts would strengthen PNG’s ties with countries in Micronesia, Polynesia and Melanesia while reinforcing regional unity among Pacific nations.

Under the plan, the Marshall Islands will host PNG’s mission serving Micronesian countries, while Tonga will become the centre for PNG’s engagement with Polynesia.

The Prime Minister said the establishment of an embassy in Vanuatu would complete Papua New Guinea’s representation across all Melanesian nations.

He described the move as part of PNG’s growing leadership role in the Pacific, particularly in areas linked to fisheries, marine resources and sustainable economic growth.

Mr Marape said the Government wanted Pacific nations to benefit more from their fisheries resources through proper management, processing and value-adding opportunities within the region.

He added that PNG was willing to partner with smaller island countries that lacked land and infrastructure capacity by supporting fisheries investments and processing activities inside Papua New Guinea.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the Government’s “East New Green Initiative”, saying it was being developed with Pacific partners to improve long-term sustainability and economic resilience.

“We will make sure we remain as a bloc, as one family, one people of the South Seas going forward,” Prime Minister Marape stated.

“Marshall Islands will host our mission for Micronesia. Tonga will host our mission for Polynesia. Vanuatu completes our Melanesian presence,” the Prime Minister said.