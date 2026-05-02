The PNG Hunters were overwhelmed on home soil after going down 28-8 to the Sunshine Coast Falcons in their Hostplus Cup clash in Port Moresby.

PNG Hunters outclassed at home as Falcons run riot in Hostplus Cup

In front of a home crowd at Santos National Football Stadium, the Hunters struggled to contain a fast-finishing Falcons side that controlled the match from early in the second half.

The visitors led 12-4 at the break and never looked back, piling on points through structured attack and consistent goal kicking.

Despite patches of resistance, the Hunters failed to build momentum, with handling errors and missed opportunities costing them dearly.

The Falcons showed patience in attack, stretching the Hunters’ defence and capitalising on key moments to extend their lead.

Weather conditions were fine and the ground held up well, but it was the visitors who adapted better to the tempo of the match.

In the end, the Hunters managed just two tries through Bruce Bawase (24th minute) and Sanny Wabo (70th minute) with no successful conversions. The Falcons crossed five times through Brock Parker (16th), Billy Lawrence (33rd), Denver Ford (40th), Flynn Camilleri (54th) and Josh Billing (73rd), with Josh Lynn booting four conversions.