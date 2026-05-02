Papua New Guinea has taken a major step toward closing its digital divide with the official launch of Starlink satellite internet services, now accessible across the country.

Starlink Goes Live in PNG, Opening Doors for Rural Connectivity

In a public notice, the National Information and Communications Technology Authority (NICTA) confirmed the service became operational at 8:00am on Saturday after fulfilling all regulatory and licensing requirements.

The authority said the rollout is expected to improve connectivity in underserved areas, particularly in rural and remote locations where access to reliable internet has remained limited.

Starlink, operated by SpaceX, uses satellite technology to deliver broadband services, allowing users to connect directly through installed terminals without dependence on traditional network systems.

NICTA highlighted that the service will complement existing telecommunications providers while supporting efforts to expand digital inclusion and drive innovation in the ICT sector.

Businesses and individuals interested in the service have been advised to consider equipment needs and pricing plans before subscribing, as the service is now available commercially.

Chief Executive Officer Pólume Lume said NICTA will maintain close supervision of the rollout to ensure standards are upheld, adding, “NICTA will continue to monitor the rollout and operation of Starlink services to ensure compliance with licence conditions, consumer protection standards, and quality of service obligations.”