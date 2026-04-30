PNG rugby league authorities have confirmed that Heavenly Paul will officiate a men’s Digicel ExxonMobil Cup match this weekend, marking a first for a female referee in the country’s top-tier competition.

The Round 4 appointment is being hailed as a breakthrough moment by the PNG National Rugby League Competition and the Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League.

PNG Rugby League Breaks Barrier with Female Referee Appointment/Photo supplied

Paul, who once played the game, made the switch to refereeing in 2022 and has since climbed through the officiating ranks. Her progress has been closely monitored as she gained experience across various competitions.

She has been involved in Port Moresby leagues such as the Moresby Northwest competition and has served as a touch judge in the Digicel ExxonMobil Cup. Her work also extends to the Santos Cup and PNG National Youth Competition, where she officiated key matches including grand finals.

Paul said she was eager to take on the new role and represent women in rugby league at the highest domestic level. “This will be my debut in the Digicel ExxonMobil Cup, and I look forward to creating history as the first female referee to officiate in the country’s national men’s competition, I am excited for the challenge ahead.”

She called on aspiring female officials to step forward and explore opportunities within the sport. “My message to young girls and former women rugby league players is that match officiating is another way of contributing to the game. It is not just about playing, there are so many other opportunities to continue in the game as well, like becoming a referee.”

Tony Archer said Paul’s selection was well deserved and reflected her steady development over the past three years. He added that her appointment would inspire more women to pursue officiating roles.

“Heavenly’s achievement is a significant milestone not only for her but for all women aspiring to make their mark in rugby league. By stepping onto the field as the first female referee in the Digicel ExxonMobil Cup, she’s breaking barriers and inspiring a new generation of women to continue pursue their dreams, both on and off the field. We are proud of the work, dedication and commitment of Heavenly over the last 3 seasons. She has earned her opportunity to be selected as a referee in the Digicel ExxonMobil Cup this weekend.”