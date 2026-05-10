Papua New Guinea rugby league representative Sylvester Namo has officially joined the PNG Hunters in a move aimed at bolstering the club’s Hostplus Cup campaign.

PNG Hunters Add Experienced Forward Sylvester Namo to Squad

The experienced middle forward arrives from the Brisbane Tigers and is expected to bring valuable leadership qualities and high-level playing experience to the Hunters lineup.

Club management announced that Namo’s signing takes effect immediately as the Hunters continue pushing through the demanding Queensland competition.

Throughout his career, Namo has spent time within the North Queensland Cowboys development structure, where he competed in the Queensland Cup and progressed through elite rugby league systems connected to the NRL.

He also expanded his playing experience internationally during a period with the Castleford Tigers setup in England, exposing him to a different style of professional rugby league.

Known for his strong carries and physical presence in the middle, Namo is expected to provide extra depth and direction to the Hunters forward pack.

The Hunters believe the addition of the seasoned Papua New Guinean player will help lift standards within the squad as the team works through the remainder of the 2026 Hostplus Cup season.