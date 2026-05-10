PNG Hunters were edged out 26–24 by the Mackay Cutters in a tense Hostplus Cup Round 9 encounter played at BB Print Stadium in Mackay on Sunday.

PNG Hunters Fall Narrowly to Cutters in Hostplus Cup Thriller

The match stayed on a knife’s edge from start to finish, with both sides locked at 14-all at halftime after an intense opening spell. Despite a strong fightback in the second half, the Hunters were unable to close the final gap on the scoreboard.

The Cutters struck first through Jed Bignell before Mason Kira and Luke Pietzner added to the pressure. The Hunters responded through Myles Banam, who crossed twice early, and Clent Lam who kept PNG within reach.

In the second half, both teams traded tries again, with Sean Mullany scoring twice for the Cutters while Bruce Bawase added another for PNG. The Hunters stayed in contention through disciplined goal-kicking from Trevor Solu.

However, the Cutters managed to hold firm in the closing stages, despite PNG’s late push that kept the contest alive until the final whistle.

The Hunters finished with five tries, matching their opponents, but the difference came through goal-kicking accuracy and missed conversions.