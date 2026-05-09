PNG Pageant Figure Tyla Singirok Condemns Online Abuse

Tyla Krystal Singirok has condemned cyber harassment directed at her following her recent exit from the Miss Bird of Paradise PNG organisation, saying online users must learn to act with accountability and decency.

The former inaugural Miss Bird of Paradise PNG titleholder issued a statement after facing criticism and negative comments on social media in the wake of her resignation announcement.

Ms Singirok said while she was not emotionally broken by the comments being made, she had become frustrated by the continued online attacks.

She pointed to the Basic Social Obligations in the Preamble of Papua New Guinea’s Constitution, which encourages citizens to respect the rights and freedoms of others.

The former beauty queen said social media carries influence and should be used carefully because real people and families are affected by words shared online.

She stressed that respect should never be optional and warned that authenticity must not be mistaken as an excuse for harassment or public humiliation.

Ms Singirok thanked supporters for standing by her and said their encouragement continued to motivate her despite the negativity.

She also revealed that the matter was being dealt with privately by her family through appropriate avenues.

“Words carry weight and each of us has a responsibility to use these online platforms in a way that reflects integrity, empathy, and basic human decency.

“But authenticity should never be mistaken for an invitation to disrespect, harassment, or cruelty.

“Let’s all do better, not just online, but as people.

“With Grace.”