PNG Commission Raises Red Flags Over Starlink Decision

The Ombudsman Commission in Papua New Guinea is standing firm on its position regarding the Starlink case, with Chief Ombudsman Richard Pagen confirming plans to escalate the matter to the National Government.

During a gathering in Kimbe, Mr Pagen said the Commission continues to question aspects of the court’s decision, noting that some issues raised earlier remain unresolved.

Starlink

He said the intervention by the Commission was guided by concerns about the broader economic and regulatory impact on the country.

Mr Pagen listed key areas of concern, including taxation transparency, absence of local equity participation, threats to jobs in the current telecommunications sector, and offshore financial flows linked to service payments.

He added that Papua New Guinea’s procurement laws require balanced ownership arrangements between foreign investors and citizens.

The Commission believes this condition has not been met in the Starlink arrangement.

“In Starlink, what’s the percentage that Papua New Guineans own? Zero. Because it’s a foreign company. So, all the money that we will pay to get the credits to use Starlink, everything is going abroad,” he said.

Mr Pagen also questioned how authorities would verify tax declarations without an established office in the country.

“How will we know that you made K100,000 when in your tax you will be reporting K50,000? It’s a government policy that you have your office here and we know how much tax you are going to pay,” Pagen said.