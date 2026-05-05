Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has returned to Port Moresby describing his recent visit to Guangdong Province in China as productive, rejecting criticism that the trip was unnecessary travel.

Mr Marape said the three-day visit delivered outcomes across key sectors, including mining, forestry and energy, adding that the engagements opened doors for stronger economic cooperation between PNG and China.

PNG PM Defends China Trip, Cites Trade Gains/Photo supplied

His comments follow criticism from the Opposition earlier this week, where the Opposition Leader questioned the value of the overseas trip during a media conference, labelling it as excessive travel.

However, upon arrival, the Prime Minister maintained that China remains one of PNG’s important bilateral partners, stressing that the visit was aimed at strengthening trade links and attracting investment opportunities.

He highlighted that the Chinese market presents strong potential for Papua New Guinea exports, particularly in expanding access for locally produced goods.

Mr Marape also revealed that land has been offered to the PNG Government to establish a trade mission, which he said would support long-term commercial engagement with China.

He further noted that discussions surrounding the Frieda Mine project in West Sepik and downstream processing for the Ramu Nickel Project in Madang had advanced positively, stating, “This trip strengthens trade and investment.”