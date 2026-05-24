

The PNG Chiefs have continued building towards their 2028 entry by securing former NRL star Luke Burt as an assistant coach from November 2027. The appointment adds more experience to the club’s growing football department as preparations intensify ahead of the inaugural season.



Burt arrives with a strong rugby league background after spending 14 years with the Parramatta Eels, where he became one of the club’s most respected players. During his time in the NRL, he played 264 matches and featured in the 2001 and 2009 Grand Finals. He also finished his career as Parramatta’s leading tryscorer with 124 tries while earning a reputation as one of the competition’s safest goal-kickers.

PNG Chiefs Strengthen Coaching Staff with Luke Burt Appointment





The former Eels fullback and winger will also take charge of goal-kicking duties at the Chiefs, bringing specialist experience that club officials believe will benefit the squad from day one.



Since retiring from playing, Burt has steadily built his coaching career across several clubs. He worked within the Parramatta Eels system before moving to the Gold Coast Titans, where he briefly stepped in as interim head coach in 2019. In 2020, he joined the Burleigh Bears and later became head coach ahead of the 2023 season.



Under Burt’s leadership, the Bears enjoyed immediate success. The side claimed the minor premiership and reached the grand final in his first season before going one better the following year by winning the premiership title.



PNG Chiefs General Manager of Football Michael Chammas said Burt’s experience as both a player and coach made him a valuable addition to the club’s coaching staff.



Chammas said Burt had proven himself capable of developing players while creating a strong culture within a team environment. He added that Burt and his partner Madelin recently visited Papua New Guinea and were impressed with the country and the opportunity ahead with the Chiefs.



The latest signing adds further momentum to the Chiefs’ recruitment drive as the club continues putting key structures in place ahead of 2028.



“He has shown he can develop players and build a winning culture through what he has done at the Burleigh Bears,” Chammas said.



