Motorists across Papua New Guinea are seeing relief at fuel stations after the Independent Consumer and Competition Commission (ICCC) confirmed that retail fuel prices have dropped following the National Government’s subsidy intervention.

Fuel Price Drops in PNG Bringing Relief to Consumers Nationwide/File Photo

Speaking in Port Moresby, ICCC Commissioner Roy Daggy said the subsidy has now been successfully delivered to fuel importers, resulting in petrol, diesel and kerosene prices easing back to March 2026 levels.

Daggy explained that the commission’s role is limited to regulating retail pump prices, while the subsidy itself is a government fiscal measure designed to cushion consumers from global oil market pressure.

He added that without the intervention, fuel costs would have continued to rise for a second consecutive month, placing additional strain on households and businesses nationwide.

The ICCC also reiterated that domestic fuel pricing is calculated using international market benchmarks combined with import-related costs affecting Papua New Guinea.

“Consumers should understand that retail prices reflect global oil movements, but the subsidy has helped prevent further increases,” Daggy said.