PNG's Centrla Police Mobility Boosted With New Vehicle for Biura Post

A new police vehicle has been handed over to the Biura Police Post in Central Province as part of ongoing support from the Hiri-Koiari District Development Authority.



The presentation ceremony, attended by community leaders and police officers, marked the fourth vehicle donated by the district authority to police stations within Hiri-Koiari.

PNG Police Mobility Boosted With New Vehicle for Biura Post/Photo Supplied





Central Provincial Police Commander Chief Inspector Joseph Salle thanked Hiri-Koiari DDA chairman Keith Idihu and his administration for continuing to support frontline policing services in the district.



Mr Salle said policing in Hiri-Koiari remained difficult because of the size of the district and the distance officers often travel to attend to incidents and community matters.



He said earlier donations had already benefited Laloki, Sogeri and 15 Mile police stations, helping officers carry out patrols and respond to incidents more effectively.



The commander explained that while two vehicles remain operational, the vehicle stationed at Laloki is currently being repaired.



The newly donated vehicle will mainly serve people living in Hiri West, covering villages from Manumanu through to Papa-Lealea.



Residents and village leaders who witnessed the handover expressed appreciation, saying police presence in the area would improve with better transport available.



Mr Salle also encouraged officers attached to Biura Police Post to maintain the vehicle properly and ensure it is used for official duties that benefit the public.



“We, the police, need support from leaders to serve the people whom we are all supposed to serve,” he said.



