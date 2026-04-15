PNG Soldiers demand answers as government orders recruitment review

Papua New Guinea soldiers are demanding answers over the PNG Defence Force recruitment process as the government moves to initiate a formal review following growing unrest within the ranks.

Concerns were raised during a roadblock, where a number of frustrated soldiers spoke out about what they described as a lack of transparency and poor handling of recruitment matters, saying the situation has affected morale and trust in the system.

Soldiers in demand answers as government orders recruitment review

Those involved claimed that communication from leadership has been insufficient, particularly regarding recent dismissals, which they believe were not properly explained. They said the uncertainty has left many personnel questioning the integrity of the process.

The soldiers are now calling for clearer explanations from authorities and greater accountability from senior officers, urging the government to ensure recruitment procedures are conducted fairly and openly.

Prime Minister and Defence Minister James Marape has since ordered an independent review into the recruitment process and directed that all internal investigations related to the matter be suspended.

He said the inquiry would be led by the Chief Secretary, supported by the State Solicitor and an external team, to provide a transparent and comprehensive assessment of the issues raised.

Mr Marape also appealed to the protesting soldiers to remain disciplined and return to duty, stressing the importance of order within the force. “As Prime Minister and Defence Minister, I call on all personnel currently involved in these activities to immediately cease, return to the barracks, and report to their respective commanding officers,” he said.

“Discipline is the foundation of our Defence Force, and any actions that undermine order and stability will not be tolerated.”