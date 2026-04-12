Papua New Guinea’s SP Hunters were outplayed 34-18 by the Brisbane Tigers in their Hostplus Cup Round 5 encounter in Brisbane on Sunday.

The PNG side struggled to contain the Tigers’ attacking pressure, with the home team running in six tries to secure a comfortable win at Totally Workwear Stadium.

PNG Hunters fall short against Tigers in Hostplus Cup clash

The Hunters showed early promise but were quickly put under pressure when Leon Te Hau crossed in the opening minutes for the Tigers. The home side maintained momentum through tries to Kea Pere and Tahj Wood, stretching their lead before halftime.

PNG responded through Douglas David and Murray Connors, keeping themselves within reach, but defensive lapses allowed the Tigers to extend their advantage.

Zacariah Miles proved difficult to contain, grabbing multiple tries in the second half, while Tigers’ kicker Zach Lamont added five conversions to keep the scoreboard ticking.

For the Hunters, Elijah Roltinga added a late try, with Trevor Solu successfully converting all three of his attempts, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Game Results Tigers: 34 points (6 tries, 5 conversions) – tries to Leon Te Hau (2’), Kea Pere (22’), Tahj Wood (55’, 67’), Zacariah Miles (59’, 72’); goals Zach Lamont 5/6. SP PNG Hunters: 18 points (3 tries, 3 conversions) – tries to Douglas David (29’), Murray Connors (43’), Elijah Roltinga (63’); goals Trevor Solu 3/3. Halftime: Tigers 10, Hunters 6.