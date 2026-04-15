Samoa has confirmed its qualification for the 2027 ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup after producing a flawless campaign at the East Asia Pacific (EAP) Qualifier held in Port Moresby.

The Samoan side proved too strong for their opponents throughout the tournament, finishing unbeaten after four matches. Their consistent performances saw them top the standings with eight points and an impressive net run rate of 2.2375, securing a clear pathway to the global event. The qualifier concluded with the official presentation ceremony on Monday, April 13, following the final round of fixtures.

Dominant Samoa Seal World Cup Spot With Perfect Record in Port Moresby Qualifier /Photo by Cricket PNG

A key feature of Samoa’s successful run was the form of Avetia Fetu Mapu, who emerged as the tournament’s leading individual performer. Mapu was awarded both Player of the Tournament and Batter of the Tournament after scoring 103 runs across four innings, including a standout unbeaten 67 that highlighted her dominance at the crease.

She was well supported by teammate Hardiya Padda, who delivered a strong bowling performance throughout the competition. Padda claimed nine wickets at an outstanding economy rate of 2.85 and an average of 4.11, earning her the Bowler of the Tournament award and further strengthening Samoa’s all-round superiority.

The Team of the Tournament reflected Samoa’s dominance, with Mapu, Padda, Jane Taliilagi Manase, and Telesia Vaoala Gabriel all earning selection in the elite squad. Hosts Papua New Guinea also had representation through Mea Loa and Molong Hobart, who were recognised for their individual efforts during the competition.

Cricket PNG Board Chairman Michael Harrison expressed appreciation to the International Cricket Council and tournament organisers for successfully delivering the event. He also acknowledged the spirit of sportsmanship shown by all participating teams during the competition.

ICC Tournament Director Emily O’Brien congratulated Samoa on their qualification and praised Cricket PNG for hosting a well-organised tournament, noting that Samoa now moves forward as the East Asia Pacific region’s representatives at the global stage.