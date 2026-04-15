Port Moresby remains calm as Police Strengthen Patrols Across City Roads

The Papua New Guinea capital Port Moresby has stayed largely peaceful as police maintain increased visibility across key areas of the city following overnight developments near Murray Barracks. Authorities say security operations have been stepped up to reassure the public and prevent any disruption to normal activities.

Residents waking up in Port Moresby this morning found a quiet city, with police units already deployed along major roads to monitor movement and respond to any reports of unrest. Officers say the situation has remained under control since last night.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police for NCD and Central, Chief Superintendent Benjamin Turi, said police have been closely monitoring the situation based on continuous situation reports from operational units.

He explained that after information emerged regarding a roadblock at Murray Barracks involving alleged disgruntled soldiers, police immediately moved to conduct patrols to safeguard motorists travelling during the night. According to him, officers also restricted access to the area as a precautionary measure.

Turi noted that morning traffic flow was affected in some areas, however police teams were quickly deployed to locations where reports of opportunistic activities were received. He also confirmed that misinformation circulating on social media was being monitored and verified by police.

He further stated that additional personnel from supporting operational units had been brought in to assist the command team in maintaining order across both the National Capital District and Central Province.

Turi urged members of the public to exercise responsibility when using social media, warning against the spread of false information that could create unnecessary fear. He added that PNG Defence Force members remain under proper command structures, and any internal matters would be dealt with through the appropriate channels.





Police, he said, will continue maintaining a strong presence across the city to ensure civilians are not affected by ongoing developments.