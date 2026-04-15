Australia has moved quickly to reinforce Papua New Guinea’s disaster response following the impact of Tropical Cyclone Maila, deploying specialist personnel and committing emergency financial assistance.

PNG Disaster Response Strengthened as Australia Sends Rapid Team After Cyclone Maila/Photo supplied

The support package includes PGK 3 million (AUD 1 million) aimed at assisting recovery efforts in cyclone-affected regions, with Bougainville and Milne Bay among the areas most severely impacted.

According to the Australian High Commission PNG, the assistance is being delivered in close coordination with local authorities to ensure that relief reaches vulnerable communities without delay, alongside ongoing technical support for emergency operations.

A two-person Rapid Response Team from Australia Assists has been deployed to work directly with the National Disaster Centre, adding to existing personnel already embedded within the response framework.

The deployment is part of Australia’s broader humanitarian capability designed to provide fast, on-the-ground support during major disaster events in the region.