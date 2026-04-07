The road to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 intensifies for Papua New Guinea as the national women’s team prepares to take on American Samoa in a high-stakes semi-final this weekend.

Scheduled for Sunday, April 12, the match will be played at FMG Stadium in Hamilton, with kick-off set for 10:00am PNG time. Later in the day, New Zealand will meet Fiji in the second semi-final fixture.

PNG Women Face American Samoa in Crucial World Cup Qualifier /Photo by PNGFA

Both encounters are elimination matches, meaning only the winners will progress to the final of the Oceania qualifying round. The outcome will determine who remains in contention for direct entry into the global tournament.

For PNG, the clash presents a rare opportunity to edge closer to a historic World Cup debut. Alongside Fiji and American Samoa, the country is aiming to break new ground in women’s football within the region.

New Zealand, already established as a regular World Cup participant, enters the competition as favourites. The Football Ferns are expected to draw on their depth of experience and strong home support to secure another appearance on the world stage.

The final winner will earn Oceania’s automatic qualification spot, while the second-placed team will still have a lifeline through the inter-confederation play-offs.

As the competition reaches its critical stage, all four teams are set to battle fiercely for a place in football history.