PAPUA NEW GUINEA Rugby Football League has posted a strong financial result, declaring a K7.4 million operating surplus from total revenue of K35.4 million, while its net asset base stands at K33.4 million.

PNG Rugby League Records K7.4m Surplus as Revenue Hits K35.4m/Photo credit : PNGRLF

The figures were revealed during the PNGRFL annual general meeting held in Mt Hagen, Western Highlands, where officials also confirmed that outstanding tax issues and delayed audits had now been cleared.

League chief executive officer Stanley Hondina assured stakeholders that the organisation is now operating on firmer financial footing, with improved accountability and transparency following the clean-up of legacy matters.

He said PNGRFL would continue expanding its income streams while investing in grassroots development and structured pathways to create opportunities for Papua New Guineans in rugby league.

Hondina also acknowledged the backing of the Australian Government, funding partners and long-time sponsors, saying their continued support remained vital to the code’s progress in the country.

Chairman Sandis Tsaka highlighted governance improvements, noting that compliant affiliated leagues have grown from 37 to 63, signalling better systems and stronger nationwide alignment.

He said participation is increasing, with more than 15,000 registered players, while the introduction of the National Youth Competition Under-19 has boosted pathways to the elite level, adding, “We are building for the future … strengthening pathways, supporting the PNG Hunters program, and creating opportunities for the next generation.”