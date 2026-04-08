Public Motor Vehicle (PMV) and taxi operators across Papua New Guinea are being warned they face fines of up to K30,000 if caught breaching approved fare regulations.

The Independent Consumer and Competition Commission (ICCC) has directed all licensed operators to strictly comply with maximum fares published in National Gazette No. G21 of January 9, 2026.

PNG PMV Operators Risk K30,000 Fines for Fare Violations

In a media statement, the commission stressed that the approved fares already factor in the full cost of meeting safety standards and other statutory requirements.

ICCC Chief Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer Roy Dagi said operators must not take advantage of the current shortage of public transport by increasing fares or failing to complete their licensed routes.

“Any operator found charging above the approved fares is acting unlawfully and will be prosecuted,” Mr Dagi said.

He warned that offenders face penalties under the Prices Regulation (Amendment) Act 2025, with fines of up to K10,000 for summary offences and up to K30,000 for indictable offences.

To enforce compliance, police and the Road Traffic Authority have begun conducting random inspections at designated bus stops and along major roads.

Mr Dagi said any operator found breaching rules administered by the ICCC, police, or RTA would face strict action.

The ICCC is also urging commuters to be aware of approved fares and report any instances of overcharging or operators failing to complete their routes.

Meanwhile, the commission has commended the joint efforts of the police and RTA in removing unroadworthy PMVs and taxis in Port Moresby and surrounding areas of Central Province.

While acknowledging that the enforcement has temporarily reduced the number of available vehicles, Mr Dagi said the move is necessary to improve public safety and service standards.

He added that the crackdown will also promote fair competition within the transport sector by ensuring only compliant operators remain in operation, preventing unfair advantages by those who ignore regulatory requirements.