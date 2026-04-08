Papua New Guinea is looking to fast-track key urban projects for Port Moresby, with NCD Governor Powes Parkop engaging Chinese partners on energy, transport and market development initiatives.

Arriving in Guangzhou, Governor Parkop described the visit as a critical step in deepening cooperation with Shenzhen and Guangdong Province to deliver long-term solutions for the capital city.

PNG Strengthens China Ties as Parkop Pushes City Development Projects/Photo supplied

The trip comes under the sister-city agreement between Port Moresby and Shenzhen, with invitations extended by Chinese municipal authorities and partner companies.

Discussions will focus heavily on a proposed waste-to-energy plant at Baruni landfill, designed to convert the city’s rubbish into electricity.

The Governor said the project is now nearing final agreement stages after two years of feasibility assessments, with plans to secure funding during meetings in Shenzhen.

If approved, the facility is expected to generate between 10 and 20 megawatts of power, supplying electricity to public infrastructure and reducing pressure on existing energy sources.

Other developments under consideration include three large markets, a solar energy project, a new level 4 hospital, and the introduction of electric buses to modernise public transport services.

The delegation will also examine opportunities to boost tourism and strengthen cultural and business ties, while aligning cooperation ahead of APEC 2026.

Officials from Guangdong Province, including Deputy Director Li Hongzhi, received the delegation upon arrival and hosted them for a welcome dinner.

“Feasibility studies have been undertaken over the last two years, and we are now in the final stage of negotiations to secure the development of this vital and impactful project for Port Moresby. This will be a game changer for waste management, cleanliness and energising the City and we are keep to get this project going without delay,” Parkop said.