Papua New Guinea Defence Minister Dr Billy Joseph has stepped down from his post temporarily as investigations begin into allegations surrounding recruitment within the PNG Defence Force (PNGDF).

PNG Defence Minister Dr Billy Joseph Steps Down Pending Investigation

The decision was announced during a media conference, where Dr Joseph stated that stepping aside would allow due process to take its course without interference, while maintaining public confidence in the Defence Force.

He maintained that recruitment into the PNGDF is strictly handled by the military command under established procedures, stressing that neither his office nor any civilian authority is involved in the selection of recruits.

Dr Joseph also raised concerns over what he described as misleading narratives circulating on social media, saying such claims were aimed at politicising the recruitment process and undermining the leadership of the Defence Force.

He condemned the unauthorised recording and sharing of video footage allegedly showing intimidation of recruits, labelling the act a breach of military discipline and warning that such behaviour was unprofessional and driven by political motives.

Following discussions in Parliament, he confirmed that a full investigation has been ordered through the Defence Council, with findings to be made public once the process is completed.

Dr Joseph said he had also stepped aside as Chairman of the Defence Council to ensure the review is conducted independently and transparently, while appealing to his Nipa Kutubu constituents and the public to respect the integrity of the PNGDF.

“My decision to step aside allows the Prime Minister to thoroughly review the allegations and take any necessary remedial actions to maintain continuity and integrity within the PNGDF,” he stated.