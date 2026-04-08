Enforcement on Port Moresby streets intensified as police impounded approximately 20 vehicles yesterday after 4 pm. Officers from multiple local stations brought the cars to the impounding yard for being road unsafe.

PNG Police Crack Down on Unsafe Vehicles in Port Moresby/Photo by Police Media

Police advised vehicle owners to ensure their cars are roadworthy before using public streets. “Do not drive defective vehicles; get them fixed first to avoid penalties and ensure safety,” a senior traffic officer said.

The current impounding count has increased from 39, highlighting a rising concern over road safety compliance. Police warned drivers not to add to the number of seized vehicles.

Traffic officials stressed that maintaining functional vehicles is crucial for avoiding accidents and disruptions. Patrol teams will continue to enforce the rules rigorously.

“Every motorist must take responsibility; roads are safer when cars are properly maintained,” the officer added.